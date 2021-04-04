FormulaFolio Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 84.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,648 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 953.0% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 57,656 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,901,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,603,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,693,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,834,000.

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $108.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.78. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $59.09 and a 52-week high of $113.00.

