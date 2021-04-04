FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 109,422 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,422 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned approximately 2.37% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $28,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,751,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,201,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,508,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 375,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after buying an additional 59,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,259,000.

Shares of FREL stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31.

