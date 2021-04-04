FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 170,357 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 708,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170,357 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned about 3.50% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $28,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.69. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $42.16.

