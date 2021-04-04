FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 20,982 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 809,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,982 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned about 3.30% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $32,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 204,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after buying an additional 22,783 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,751,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 162,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 157,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter.

FUTY opened at $41.48 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $43.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average of $40.24.

