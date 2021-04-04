FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 61,473 Shares of FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,355,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,473 shares during the period. FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF were worth $42,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

FFSG stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average of $30.76.

