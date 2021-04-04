FormulaFolio Investments LLC Takes $10.40 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 255,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,404,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned about 0.76% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,264,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,088,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 694,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,288,000 after acquiring an additional 99,362 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,762,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,659,000.

NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average is $40.19. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $47.81.

