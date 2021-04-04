FormulaFolio Investments LLC Takes $7.50 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,496,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $482.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.54. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $240.58 and a 52 week high of $489.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

