FormulaFolio Investments LLC Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300,996 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,832,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.06.

FCX stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.07 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

