FormulaFolio Investments LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,316,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,833,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,212,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,343,000 after buying an additional 256,589 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,456,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,805,000 after acquiring an additional 317,144 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 887,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 585,292 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 876,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 266,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 791,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,323,000 after purchasing an additional 37,739 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84.

