Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,554 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,700 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,954,000 after buying an additional 1,376,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,113,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,355,000 after buying an additional 263,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $340.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $39.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.24.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

