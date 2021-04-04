Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK opened at $96.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.80 and a 200 day moving average of $91.18. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.58 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.20.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

