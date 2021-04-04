Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,356 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $23,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 63,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 43,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,012,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 681,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,147.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 323,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,815,000 after acquiring an additional 297,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.11.

Shares of MMC opened at $123.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.49. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $123.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.