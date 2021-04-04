FortKnoxster (FKX) Market Cap Hits $3.35 Million

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded up 53.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. FortKnoxster has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and $126,310.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded up 47.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FortKnoxster alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00053233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.79 or 0.00681254 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00070185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00027545 BTC.

FortKnoxster Profile

FortKnoxster (CRYPTO:FKX) is a coin. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FortKnoxster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FortKnoxster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FortKnoxster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.