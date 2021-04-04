Fortuna (FOTA) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $421,423.74 and approximately $913.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fortuna has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fortuna token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Fortuna

Fortuna (FOTA) is a token. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota . Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fortuna

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

