Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 129,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $77,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS opened at $97.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $97.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBHS. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

