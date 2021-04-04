Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 20,085 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,297 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $97.15 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $97.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FBHS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

