Fountain (FTN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $9,652.00

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. Fountain has a total market cap of $859,299.05 and $9,652.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fountain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fountain has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fountain Coin Profile

FTN is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

