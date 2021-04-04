Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 396,169 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Franco-Nevada worth $71,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $129.91 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.21 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 93.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNV. Barclays upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.93.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

