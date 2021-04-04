Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:HELX) Stock Position Boosted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:HELX) by 245.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,426 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 25.95% of Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000.

NYSEARCA:HELX opened at $43.87 on Friday. Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $53.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $42.65.

