Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,737 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.30% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $14,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDP. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 364,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 247,801 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $66,486.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,305.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $175,970.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,838 shares of company stock valued at $333,993. Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

FDP opened at $28.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 0.69. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $35.35.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.20 million. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

