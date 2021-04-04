Frontier Trading 4.5% Lower This Week (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. Frontier has a total market cap of $100.28 million and $32.64 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier token can now be bought for $2.74 or 0.00004697 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Frontier has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00074286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.60 or 0.00311123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006709 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $442.66 or 0.00758383 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00090852 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00028802 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00017397 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,580,000 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

