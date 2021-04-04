Function X (FX) Market Capitalization Achieves $93.28 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. During the last week, Function X has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $93.28 million and $2.49 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,920.43 or 0.99876498 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00035449 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010459 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00092627 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001243 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001765 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004888 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
