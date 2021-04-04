Function X (FX) Market Capitalization Achieves $93.28 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. During the last week, Function X has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $93.28 million and $2.49 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,920.43 or 0.99876498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00035449 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010459 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00092627 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001243 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001765 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004888 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 227,944,028 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

