Function X (FX) Price Up 9% Over Last Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Function X has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000726 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $96.56 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,133.86 or 0.99689312 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00036470 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00010127 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00098133 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000415 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001147 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004857 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.