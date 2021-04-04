Fuse Network (FUSE) Market Cap Reaches $18.05 Million

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000560 BTC on major exchanges. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $18.05 million and $1.49 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00076056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.36 or 0.00318360 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00093029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $450.94 or 0.00770349 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00028440 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00016730 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

