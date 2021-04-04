Fusible Price Up 15.3% Over Last 7 Days (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Fusible has a market cap of $1.93 million and $117,315.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusible coin can currently be purchased for about $4.65 or 0.00007954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fusible has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fusible alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00074655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.29 or 0.00306511 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00091785 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.96 or 0.00764099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00028480 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,270.73 or 0.99617179 BTC.

About Fusible

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Fusible Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.