Fusion (FSN) Price Hits $1.36 on Major Exchanges

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Fusion token can now be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002344 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Fusion has a market capitalization of $67.97 million and $1.99 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,193.76 or 1.00103626 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

About Fusion

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 67,455,358 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,885,602 tokens. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars.

