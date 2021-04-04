FuzeX Hits 1-Day Volume of $980.00 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. FuzeX has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $980.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FuzeX has traded 36.4% higher against the dollar. One FuzeX token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FuzeX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00053445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.87 or 0.00686506 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00070589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000917 BTC.

FuzeX Token Profile

FuzeX (CRYPTO:FXT) is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FuzeX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FuzeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.