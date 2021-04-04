FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) will report sales of $15.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.41 million. FVCBankcorp reported sales of $12.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full-year sales of $59.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.10 million to $59.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $61.99 million, with estimates ranging from $60.42 million to $63.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.62 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

FVCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director Meena Krishnan acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $52,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $198,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 9,027 shares of company stock worth $158,299 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after acquiring an additional 53,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 63.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 24,597 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FVCBankcorp stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02. The company has a market cap of $239.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. FVCBankcorp has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $19.34.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

