Gala Market Cap Achieves $166.67 Million (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, Gala has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Gala has a total market cap of $166.67 million and approximately $366,557.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can now be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00074822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.36 or 0.00307305 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00093111 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.54 or 0.00751367 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00028266 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00017616 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.games

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.