GAMB Market Cap Reaches $9.18 Million (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, GAMB has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMB has a market capitalization of $9.18 million and approximately $254,449.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GAMB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00052625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.77 or 0.00690685 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00070709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00027923 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GAMB is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.