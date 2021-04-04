GameCredits Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000618 BTC on major exchanges. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $50.61 million and $1.36 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.08 or 0.00347581 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000822 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002381 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,261,112 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

