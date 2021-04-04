Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 279,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

GLPI stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $45.75.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 75.58%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $1,386,762.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,762 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,763.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $145,039.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,976.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,909 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLPI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.54.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

