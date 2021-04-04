GAPS Achieves Market Cap of $1.77 Million (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, GAPS has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One GAPS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges. GAPS has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $229.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,253.38 or 0.99814160 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00036023 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00010132 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00096173 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001232 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001736 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About GAPS

GAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

