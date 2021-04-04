Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Acquires 7,435 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,427 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $242.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.89. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $150.36 and a 12-month high of $246.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

