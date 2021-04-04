Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Purchases 16,943 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,943 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.4% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Apple by 304.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 81,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 59,318 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 322.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 289.3% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 39,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $123.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.18. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

