Gas (GAS) Trading 28.6% Higher Over Last Week

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, Gas has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $168.48 million and $104.53 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.63 or 0.00028403 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00074844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.69 or 0.00308520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $450.29 or 0.00768837 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00091856 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,213.89 or 0.99395273 BTC.

About Gas

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

