GCN Coin (GCN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $313,717.07

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 81.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $313,717.07 and $26.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded 89.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.67 or 0.00347913 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004097 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000818 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 tokens. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

