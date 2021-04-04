Geeq Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.88 Million (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $13.88 million and approximately $431,692.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq token can currently be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00002824 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Geeq has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00076057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.15 or 0.00313677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.99 or 0.00091965 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.49 or 0.00762250 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00028560 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00016655 BTC.

Geeq Token Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,372,222 tokens. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

