Gems Hits Market Capitalization of $789,887.01 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Gems token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gems has traded 51.6% higher against the dollar. Gems has a market cap of $789,887.01 and $11,754.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00052388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.64 or 0.00686939 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00070497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00027945 BTC.

About Gems

Gems (GEM) is a token. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 tokens. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

Buying and Selling Gems

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

