Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $734.34 Million

Brokerages forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will post $734.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $714.40 million to $754.70 million. Generac posted sales of $475.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.33.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Insiders sold a total of 44,480 shares of company stock worth $14,467,065 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $323.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $323.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a 1-year low of $81.22 and a 1-year high of $364.00.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

