Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $734.34 Million

Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will report $734.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $714.40 million and the highest is $754.70 million. Generac posted sales of $475.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.33.

Shares of GNRC opened at $323.80 on Friday. Generac has a 12 month low of $81.22 and a 12 month high of $364.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.78, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,480 shares of company stock worth $14,467,065 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Generac by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

