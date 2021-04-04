General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,547,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,822 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.25% of General Mills worth $91,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 349.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 219.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $731,206.96. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,016. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GIS opened at $60.92 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average of $59.07.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

