Genesis Vision Achieves Market Capitalization of $43.06 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for approximately $9.73 or 0.00016585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $43.06 million and $2.55 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00053730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00020107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.66 or 0.00689928 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00070916 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00027772 BTC.

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a token. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

