GenesisX (XGS) Price Reaches $0.0041

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 255.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 144.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. GenesisX has a total market cap of $46,472.48 and approximately $325.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,336,843 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

