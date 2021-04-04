GeoCoin (GEO) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.23 Million

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded 25% lower against the US dollar. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $5,996.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00052796 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $207.35 or 0.00355640 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,104.06 or 0.99655934 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00036551 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00098128 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001146 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GEO is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

