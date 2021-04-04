Giant Reaches Market Cap of $80,126.21 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, Giant has traded down 34.4% against the US dollar. One Giant token can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Giant has a total market cap of $80,126.21 and approximately $7.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00040179 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001560 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Giant

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,109,774 tokens. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

