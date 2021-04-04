Gifford Fong Associates Acquires Shares of 15,000 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Gifford Fong Associates acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,000. Zoom Video Communications comprises approximately 1.2% of Gifford Fong Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $326.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 418.24, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $361.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.15.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total value of $26,750,755.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,284 shares in the company, valued at $67,612,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 432,119 shares of company stock worth $153,754,441. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.62.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.