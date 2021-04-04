Gifford Fong Associates Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gifford Fong Associates raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 217.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,621 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 2.5% of Gifford Fong Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gifford Fong Associates’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total value of $1,114,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,994.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,030 shares of company stock valued at $15,305,352 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $218.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $130.04 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

