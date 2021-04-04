Gifford Fong Associates Has $7.30 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Gifford Fong Associates lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,604 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.7% of Gifford Fong Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gifford Fong Associates’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 36,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,416,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,632,000 after buying an additional 78,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.39.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $81.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $98.27 billion, a PE ratio of 109.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.70 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

