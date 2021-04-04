Gifford Fong Associates Purchases Shares of 150,000 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Gifford Fong Associates bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUMN. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.87.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $13.11 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

